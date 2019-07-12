As said in the movie "Field of Dreams", "If you build it they will come”.

Rutgers wrestling has builtand built, and now it is once again reaping the rewards of its recent success.

Coming off the heels of two NCAA champions and two world team members from the NJRTC, the Scarlet Knights landed one of their best commitments yet.

Sammy Alvarez is joining Rutgers from NC State and he made it official Friday night.