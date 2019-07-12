NC State signee Sammy Alvarez coming home, set to wrestle for Rutgers
As said in the movie "Field of Dreams", "If you build it they will come”.
Rutgers wrestling has builtand built, and now it is once again reaping the rewards of its recent success.
Coming off the heels of two NCAA champions and two world team members from the NJRTC, the Scarlet Knights landed one of their best commitments yet.
Sammy Alvarez is joining Rutgers from NC State and he made it official Friday night.
Sammy and Michigan All-American, Damion Logan. He was a three-time state finalist while at St. Joe’s, and most notably a state champion his senior year. Alvarez downed Penn State commit, and USA’s only three time cadet World Team member, Robert Howard, to win the 2019 State title at 126 lbs.
Alvarez will bolster a recruiting class that was already ranked #4 in the country by Flowrestling. Alvarez, ranked 3rd at 126 lbs and 34th in the class of 2019, will be the third New Jersey state champion in the 2019 class, alongside Jojo Aragona and Robert Kanniard.
Committed 🛡⚔️@CoachGoodale #BOOM pic.twitter.com/y92CZJsz5u— Sammy Alvarez (@sammythebull201) July 12, 2019