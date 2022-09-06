The 6-foot-2, 210-pound long snapper hails from Colleyville, Texas, but has been playing his high school ball down in Florida with IMG Academy. He also ranks as the nation’s No. 2 overall long snapper per the Chris Rubio long snapper rankings.

Just when you thought recruiting was pretty much done for the class of 2023, Rutgers Football went out and added a new face to the class as long snapper Jake Eldridge announced his commitment via Twitter.

Eldridge’s recruitment has been an interesting one as he took trips to schools all across the country. This summer he made visits to Indiana, Miami, Northwestern, Notre Dame, Rutgers, UCLA, Virginia. After this visits he committed to UCLA at the end of June but as other schools continued to recruit him he reopened his recuitment in August and has now committed to the Scarlet Knights.

“I’ve just been in steady contact with the Rutgers staff,” Eldridge told TKR. “When I visited I loved the coaches and atmosphere up there. I’m hoping to get back up there for the weekend of the Indiana game for another visit, but nothing is finalized just yet.”

At the end of the day, academics were a big factor in Eldridge’s recruitment and Rutgers will provide just that.

“I just wanted a good school academically,” said Eldridge. “I am a strong believer in setting yourself up for life when football ends, so a good degree is one of, if not the most important thing to me during this process.”

In the end, Eldridge chose the Scarlet Knights over offers from Air Force, Miami and UCLA. He was also drawing serious interest from Kansas, Oklahoma State and South Carolina.