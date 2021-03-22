SIGN UP FOR PREMIUM FOR FREE UNTIL MAY — CLICK HERE FOR MORE

Former Ohio State Buckeye and 2016 NCAA champion Myles Martin is coming home. Martin , a Penns Grove, New Jersey native, has joined the Scarlet Knights Wrestling Club as a resident athlete according to sources.

Though from New Jersey, Martin competed in high school at the McDonough School in Maryland. While attending McDonough, Martin won three Maryland State titles and three Prep National titles.

Martin went on to wrestle at Ohio State where he was a four-time All-American, placing 1st, 5th, 2nd, and 3rd at the NCAA tournament. Martin has continued his career in freestyle at the senior level, representing the Ohio RTC.

In his freestyle career, Martin is a U23 world team member, a Grand Prix champion, and US Open runner-up. Martin is qualified and scheduled to wrestle in the 2021 Olympic team trials, which will take place on April 2nd and 3rd.

With a talented group of upperweights, in addition to 2021 incoming recruits Kyonte Hamilton and Brian Soldano, Martin will serve as a great workout partner to those wrestlers, and be a huge boost to the Rutgers wrestling program.