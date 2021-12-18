 Multiple Rutgers Football players headed to All-Star games
football

Multiple Rutgers Football players headed to All-Star games

Richard Schnyderite
Publisher
@RivalsRichie

Just like at the end of every college football season, there is a series of all-star games that graduating seniors and various players are selected to give it one last go on the gridiron before advancing to the NFL or hanging up the jersey entirely.

With that being said, TKR has listed all the all-star games and which former Rutgers Football players are participating in them below.

--------------------------------------------------------------

2022 HULU BOWL

TV: NFL Network

DATE: Jan. 15th, 2022

KICKOFF: Noon EST

LOCATION: Bounce House Stadium (Orlando, FL)

2022 EAST-WEST SHRINE BOWL

TV: NFL Network

DATE: Feb. 3rd, 2022

KICKOFF: 8pm EST

LOCATION: Allegiant Stadium (Las Vegas, NV)

2022 REESE'S SENIOR BOWL

TV: NFL Network

DATE: Feb. 5th, 2022

KICKOFF: 1:30pm EST

LOCATION: Hancock Whitney Stadium (Mobile, AL)

--------------------------------------------------------------

