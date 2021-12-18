Multiple Rutgers Football players headed to All-Star games
Just like at the end of every college football season, there is a series of all-star games that graduating seniors and various players are selected to give it one last go on the gridiron before advancing to the NFL or hanging up the jersey entirely.
With that being said, TKR has listed all the all-star games and which former Rutgers Football players are participating in them below.
--------------------------------------------------------------
TV: NFL Network
DATE: Jan. 15th, 2022
KICKOFF: Noon EST
LOCATION: Bounce House Stadium (Orlando, FL)
TV: NFL Network
DATE: Feb. 3rd, 2022
KICKOFF: 8pm EST
LOCATION: Allegiant Stadium (Las Vegas, NV)
TV: NFL Network
DATE: Feb. 5th, 2022
KICKOFF: 1:30pm EST
LOCATION: Hancock Whitney Stadium (Mobile, AL)
--------------------------------------------------------------
