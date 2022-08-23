Multiple Rutgers Basketball targets in newest Rivals Hoops rankings

On Tuesday, Rivals released their latest update to Rivals150 hoops rankings for the class of 2023 and it featured one current Rutgers Basketball commit and several top targets. Below is a list of those prospects as well as where they were ranked in the previous rankings.

CURRENTLY COMMITTED TO RUTGERS....

NEW RANKING: 30 PREVIOUS RANKING: 31 Griffths overall ranking continues to float around the early 30's mark as he is still very much considered one of, if not the best shooter in the class. In the latest update, he moved up a spot in the top 150 rankings.

TOP RUTGERS HOOPS TARGETS....

NEW RANKING: 11 PREVIOUS RANKING: 12 The top ranked prospect on the Scarlet Knights board in 2023, Baye Fall has moved up one spot in the rankings, just outside the top 10. Fall is set to take an official visit to Rutgers in early September and the Scarlet Knights are right in the thick of this one, but the downside here is he is currently considered an Arkansas lean. Now we've seen HC Steve Pikiell and crew work some magic in the past with prospects considered leans elsewhere and have them end up as a Scarlet Knights, but this one seem like it will be a pretty tough haul. Regardless getting a prospect of this caliber on campus is HUGE for the Scarlet Knights.

NEW RANKING: 95 PREVIOUS RANKING: 108 The tenacious defender continues to rise in the Rivals Hoops rankings, making a 13 spot leap in the latest update. Now in terms of recruitment, Kante has already taken official visits to Maryland, Michigan and Rutgers and it appears those three along with Pittsburgh are considered his top four schools currently with a decision expected soon.

NEW RANKING: 109 PREVIOUS RANKING: UNRANKED A new face to the top 150 rankings, Norman quite the leap after averaging 23.3 points per game and 8.7 rebounds per game in the Peach Jam this July. Right now Marquette is considered the favorite here, but Rutgers is set to host Norman for an official visit for the first weekend of September with a decision date set for September 6th. It will be interesting to see if Pikiell and crew can pull this one off.