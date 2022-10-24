News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2022-10-24 07:35:00 -0500') }} basketball Edit

Multiple Rutgers Basketball point guard targets on the rise

Zach Smart
Rutgers.Rivals.com

The point guard position is one Rutgers has had some fortune with in previous years.

They were able to score a rather obscure and underrated recruit from New Hampshire in Geo Baker nearly six years ago.

What followed was a memorable five year stay from Baker, which the heady point guard culminated by averaging 12.3 points and 3.8 assists per game in his final campaign.

Now, with a loaded 2024 class in the tri-state area, Rutgers has shifted its gaze to landing a similar, stabilizing influence type of point guard.

One Rutgers target who did a commendable job raising his profile this summer is in-state Hudson Catholic point guard Tahaad Pettiford. A crafty left handed playmaker and high octane high major target, the 6-foot Pettiford proved himself as a run sparking scoring threat this summer.

GET TKR PREMIUM FREE FOR 30 DAYS — CLICK HERE FOR MORE

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}