The point guard position is one Rutgers has had some fortune with in previous years.

They were able to score a rather obscure and underrated recruit from New Hampshire in Geo Baker nearly six years ago.

What followed was a memorable five year stay from Baker, which the heady point guard culminated by averaging 12.3 points and 3.8 assists per game in his final campaign.

Now, with a loaded 2024 class in the tri-state area, Rutgers has shifted its gaze to landing a similar, stabilizing influence type of point guard.

One Rutgers target who did a commendable job raising his profile this summer is in-state Hudson Catholic point guard Tahaad Pettiford. A crafty left handed playmaker and high octane high major target, the 6-foot Pettiford proved himself as a run sparking scoring threat this summer.