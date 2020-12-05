“They played very well. We struggled to handle them up front, especially offensively,” Schiano said. “It wasn't a lack of fight. The players fought throughout the game but overall we didn't coach well enough or play well enough to win. Penn State deserved to win today more than we did.”

The Rutgers football team couldn’t get anything going on offensively during its 23-7 loss to Penn State at home at SHI Stadium Stadium in Piscataway on Saturday afternoon.

Two big moments in the first half were fourth-and-1s in the first quarter and second quarter and both times Rutgers got stuffed. Backup quarterback Johnny Langan got held up for no gain on the ground on the first attempt and pressure forced him into an incomplete pass on the second attempt.

Penn State scored touchdowns on its ensuing possessions after the stops.

“I was good with everything. Good with the decision to go for it and good with the play call,” head coach Greg Schiano said. “I believe in our guys. I believe that we can convert those, and we just didn't do it. There's been many times we have and didn't happen this time, but I knew we were playing a good football team, so I knew we were going to be aggressive, for sure.

Quarterback Noah Vedral, who missed last week’s game against Purdue, completed only 17-of-30 throws fighting the wind.

“Yeah, we have to give a lot of respect to Penn State. They're a very talented defense,” Vedral said. “Some good players and we were a little disjointed. So, we're gonna take a look at tape and we'll get that fixed, but give credit where credit's due. They have a good defense.

“But it felt really good to be back out there. I missed being with my guys, so I was really excited and felt pretty good today. From that standpoint, pretty good.”

Ninety-one of Vedral’s passing yards came after halftime, and he didn’t have an interception.

“I thought Noah did a pretty good job today,” Schiano said. “He was under duress much of the day. When he dropped back we didn't protect very well. Again, hats off to Penn State. You can say we didn't protect well or they did a great job generating pass rush.We didn't play clean, but our guys played hard. They fought the entire game right to the last snap but heart isn't good enough. Honestly, this is big boy football and you got to play clean, you got to play precise. You got to coach that way. And just as an organization we didn't do well enough.”

Vedral led the team with 56 yards on 14 carries as he added yards on designed runs as well as when plays broke down.

“They're a big zone team, so there were some chances to take off and run with it when our options were exhausted,” Vedral said. “That was something that I had seen earlier in the year that I thought I was leaving some yards on the table and we had worked on and wanted to do a better job kind of taking care of the ball when we can.”

The Scarlet Knights’ lone points came on a fourth down 3-yard throw from Vedral to wide receiver Bo Melton in the third quarter.

“I just got flushed to my left, and was grateful that my guys were working with me and scrambling,” Vedral said. “I'm really grateful Bo can jump as high as he can. He's a talented, talented wide receiver and he went up and got one for us.”

Penn State churned out 248 yards rushing. Running backs Keyvone Lee (95 yards) and Devyn Ford (65 yards) as well as backup signal caller Will Levis (65 yards) all had double digit carries. Ford scored on the ground in the second quarter while Sean Clifford threw a touchdown pass in the first quarter to Parker Washington.

“They have a lot of talented players on the roster. They're capable of doing a lot of things with their offense,” said Rutgers defensive end Mike Tverdov, who finished with eight total tackles. “We just didn't play our best today and that's what it comes down to. We didn't stop them in situations we needed to and we just need to get better collectively as a whole team and that's what we're going to do.”