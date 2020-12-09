Rutgers was able to move to 4-0 following a 79-69 victory over Syracuse and secured their first win over the Orange since Jan. 29, 2003. SIGN UP FOR PREMIUM NOW AND GET 30 DAYS FREE — CLICK HERE FOR MORE!!

The Stalwarts Came Up Big While the point has probably been beaten to death by now, not enough can be said about how well Head Coach Steve Pikiell and co. have grown and developed much of Rutgers’ current roster. Despite playing without the team’s leader Geo Baker, guys like Ron Harper Jr. and Jacob Young have so far stepped up big time to help fill the void. “I thought our team brought some great energy, I loved our bench today,” Pikiell said in his postgame press conference. “Obviously Syracuse is a great program, they have really good players and a hall of fame coach so a ton of respect to Syracuse I knew how hard this game would be.” Whether it was 26 points from Harper Jr., 18 from Young, or 19 from Montez Mathis, each member of the Scarlet Knights’ core showed out in this game. Even Myles Johnson came up huge with a double-double that helped seal the win.

The Freshmen Struggle In a game like this you have to take the good with the bad and in this instance the bad comes in the form of the showing from Rutgers’ freshmen. “Anytime you can beat a program like Syracuse it’s a good step for your program,” Pikiell continued. “We knew we’d be tested tonight and we were.” While it is understandable there will be growing pains considering this is just their fourth ever collegiate basketball game, it would have been nice to see Cliff Omoruyi, Mawot Mag, Oskar Palmquist and Dean Reiber play a little bit more of a factor in the offense considering the four combined for a total of zero points.