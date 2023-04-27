Steve Pikiell and staff were also confident in Sommerville's shooting capabilities, an aspect of his game which has grown incrementally the past season.

The staff has been bullish on the 6-foot-10, 245-pound Center's passing ability and noteworthy mid post game.

Since Rutgers first started recruiting him, 2024 Scarlet Knights commit Lathan Sommerville cited the culture and his rapport with the coaching staff as intriguing factors.

Sommerville poses a unique threat for defenders as he stretches the floor out with a feathery touch and high release point.

The latest Rutgers commit also comes with a unique back story.

Sommerville spent his early childhood days in Europe as his father, former Bradley star Marcellus Sommerville, enjoyed a long professional career as a 6-foot-7 forward.

Marcellus Sommerville played in Germany, France, Belgium, Israel, Argentina, and several other areas over the waters.

Sommerville recalls childhood memories while "living a little bit of everywhere, but mostly France." He spoke some French as a young child and still can hold a pretty fluent conversation in the language today.

Marcellus Sommerville was a key ingredient of that memorable 2006 Bradley team, which pulled off titanic upsets over Kansas and Pittsburgh before eventually falling to Memphis in the Sweet 16.

Sommerville catalyzed the Braves during the monumental upset of the Jayhawks, scoring 21 points on the strength of five 3-pointers as the No.13 seed outdueled a No.4 seed that featured eventual NBA Champion Mario Chalmers.

A bit taller and more colossally built than his father, Lathan Sommerville is also an entirely different player.

He adds a post presence with a face up game and a knack for bullying his way to the rack, throwing fakes which defenders tend to bite on.