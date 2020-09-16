On a day where the Big Ten announced it will start its season on the weekend of Oct. 24, Head Coach Greg Schiano spoke to the media regarding the league’s decision and how he is approaching his second stint in Piscataway. Although it ended up being a long and arduous journey in order to get the confirmation they would be playing football in the fall, Schiano expressed a positive outlook that his players are feeling as well. “The whole time I’ve been honest with the players and have been transparent about what’s happening and why we’re doing what we’re doing. And although I don't think it clears the frustration, I think it makes them feel like they're part of the solution, they’re involved, they know the why behind what we’re doing,” Schiano continued. “I know they’re all very excited when I was able to finally tell them for sure that we’re going to have a season. That's what football players do and that’s what football coaches do. I think I speak for everybody in the building. There's a different kind of energy in the halls right now which is exciting.” SIGN UP FOR PREMIUM NOW AND GET 30 DAYS FREE — CLICK HERE FOR MORE!!

Schiano spoke about the uncertainty going into a COVID-impacted regular season as well. “I think the uncertainty is without a doubt unsettling for everybody, players, coaches, administrators because even though it was postponed, and early on, there were thoughts of it might be in the spring, but you always felt like there was a possibility and never really knew what could happen,” Schiano said. “And we tried to do our best to physically and mentally prepare, but it’s hard. We don't know what it is exactly that you're preparing for, it’s a challenge, right? We’re going to get ready to play a game here. They're in school, they have tutors, they have everything that college athletes go through, and we didn’t have training camp, but that’s the way it is. So figure out a plan to get your team most ready that you can. And that’s what we’re going to do. We’re going to try to have them as ready as we can for that first game." In addition, Schiano would touch upon when he expects to release a roster along with the blanket eligibility waiver and whether or not he envisions players opting back in now that more time has passed and there is a season on the horizon. “The blanket eligibility waiver, I think, has to have an impact on how you use personnel. What's happened since I left being a coach is that you can play in four games. Now, that was never the case before that. You had to have an injury to do that. Now, you can just play in four games. Well, now to make it every game, right, you can now play in every game and have it not count (this season). I think it definitely will have an effect. I can’t tell you yet because I don't know where the team is at yet, but it certainly will have an effect,” Schiano explained. The opt-out situation, I’m not going to get into names now because like you said I’m going to give them a chance to opt-in, and quite frankly, I think people were opting out and weren't really sure what the situation is. After some conversations here in the next week or so we’re going to come out with a roster, we’re going to come out with who's on our team. It just didn't feel like it was appropriate with everything going on. We were going to do it obviously before spring football, and that that was our plan, but then all this stuff broke and we put a pause on that. So as soon as I have a chance to talk to the fellows that have opted out, because there are more than just the one that announced, I will let you guys know who’s in, who’s out, all that stuff.”