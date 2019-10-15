News More News
}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-10-15 05:01:00 -0500') }} basketball Edit

SG Montez Mathis improved on his shot heading into 2019-20 season

Chris Nalwasky • TheKnightReport
@ChrisWasky
Beat Writer

Rutgers men’s basketball has been officially been practicing for a fortnight and TKR caught up with sophomore guard Montez Mathis this past Tuesday to see how it is coming along."Practice is going ...

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}