“I feel like the team is moving in the right direction every day,” Toure said. “In practice, we're taking steps in the right direction on both sides of the ball. We just have battles every single day.”

Toure is coming off a season where he played all 13 games with eight starts at linebacker and was selected as a Comeback Player of the Year semifinalist after tearing his ACL in 2022. He was also selected Fourth Team All-Big Ten by Phil Steele and honorable mention All-Big Ten by the coaches and media. He led the team with 9.5 tackles-for-loss and 4.5 sacks, was second on the defense with 93 tackles, and ranked 12th in the Big Ten with 7.2 tackles per game.

Toure also talked about what it is like playing alongside his brother, sophomore wide receiver Famah Toure, and how he pushes him to be better.

“I feel like he's taking big strides in the right direction,” Toure said. “I'm just happy for him and I'm on him 24/7 because he does good but can be even better I feel like.”

The younger Toure played in just two games for the Scarlet Knights in 2023, but recorded an 11-yard reception in the Bad Boy Mowers Pinstripe Bowl win over Miami and a 13-yard grab in his collegiate debut versus Wagner.

Coming off a 7-6 campaign, Mohamed Toure feels Rutgers has the pieces to make an even bigger splash this upcoming season.

“I’d say we have more developed guys now, more guys who understand what we're trying to do,” he said. “They understand the goal that we're trying to achieve this year. Guys have that competitive fire to them a little bit more this year. We had a whole offseason with [Jay Butler] to really get certain guys to where they needed to be.”

He also gave Scarlet Knights fans a preview of what they can expect in the spring game on April 27th.

“We’re going to have a ball so please come out, have fun, and enjoy yourselves,” Toure said. “Bring your family and just come to have fun, we’re going to put on a show.”