News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-12-23 23:31:00 -0600') }} football Edit

Minnesota decommit / Florida DL Larkins plans B1G official visits

Richard Schnyderite • TheKnightReport
Publisher
@RichieSRivals

After losing out on a couple local defensive line targets, the Rutgers Football coaching staff has began to turn their attention elsewhere. One recruit that they have been in contact with recently ...

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}