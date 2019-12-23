Minnesota decommit / Florida DL Larkins plans B1G official visits
After losing out on a couple local defensive line targets, the Rutgers Football coaching staff has began to turn their attention elsewhere. One recruit that they have been in contact with recently ...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news