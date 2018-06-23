On Saturday afternoon, The Knight Report confirmed a report first posted by Todderick Hunt of NJ.com that former Rutgers commit Zamir Mickens will become a member of the 2019 class after a semester at prep.

The 6-foot-1, 190-pound defensive back will spend a semester at New Milford Academy up in New Berlin, N.Y.

Mickens spoke with The Knight Report at the Rutgers passing camp today about the move and when he plans to officially enroll at Rutgers

“I’m going to New Milford Academy,” Mickens told TKR. “I’ll be there for a semester and I’ll be heading to Rutgers some time next January (2019). I’ll be right where I am supposed to be soon.”

The class of 2019 safety prospect has been in contact a lot with the new DB coaches, especially safeties coach Noah Joseph.

“I’ve been talking to Rutgers a lot still,” said Mickens. “I’ve been talking with new safeties coach Noah Joseph a lot. Joseph and (cornerbacks coach Cory Robinson) are good guys. I’ll have to get to know them a little more in the near future.”

Right now, Mickens has his mind set on finishing prep and getting to Rutgers, as he anxiously awaits next January.

“I talked a lot with the staff today,” he said. “They basically want me to go up there and be the man up there. Basically New Milford will prepare me for Rutgers and I’ll up here in early January.”

