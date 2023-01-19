Michigan State topped No. 23 Rutgers, 70-57, at the Breslin Center in East Lansing, MI. on Thursday night.

Rutgers (13-6, 5-3) came in winners the last two meetings with the Spartans after dropping the first 11 between the first two schools and had won seven of its last eight games overall. The Scarlet Knights have still never won at Michigan State. Michigan, Illinois, and Ohio State are other road venues left in the Big Ten that Rutgers has yet to conquer.

Michigan State's (13-6, 5-3) Jaden Akins put his team ahead 45-41 with a steal out and slam dunk on the other end. A.J. Hoggard then drained a 3-pointer to push it to 50-41 and a nine-point lead.

Jaxon Kohler, who recorded his first double-double, got the best of the Scarlet Knights. A 12-2 run with Joey Hauser and Tyson Walker 3-pointers made it 67-51. Michigan State landed almost everything from long range on the night.

Rutgers went a stretch without a field goal for more than five minutes in the second half.

Rutgers began the game taking 11-3 and 14-5 leads. Cliff Omoruyi got inside and Paul Mulcahy, Mawot ag, and Caleb McConnell all made shots. Rutgers made four of its first six shots, but the Spartans settled in going on a 7-0 run, taking their first advantage at 17-16.

The first half featured seven lead changes. A key 11-2 spurt highlighted by a pair of 3-pointers put the Spartans up 36-30 at halftime.



