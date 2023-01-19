Michigan State ends losing skid, tops No. 23 Rutgers
Michigan State topped No. 23 Rutgers, 70-57, at the Breslin Center in East Lansing, MI. on Thursday night.
Rutgers (13-6, 5-3) came in winners the last two meetings with the Spartans after dropping the first 11 between the first two schools and had won seven of its last eight games overall. The Scarlet Knights have still never won at Michigan State. Michigan, Illinois, and Ohio State are other road venues left in the Big Ten that Rutgers has yet to conquer.
Michigan State's (13-6, 5-3) Jaden Akins put his team ahead 45-41 with a steal out and slam dunk on the other end. A.J. Hoggard then drained a 3-pointer to push it to 50-41 and a nine-point lead.
Jaxon Kohler, who recorded his first double-double, got the best of the Scarlet Knights. A 12-2 run with Joey Hauser and Tyson Walker 3-pointers made it 67-51. Michigan State landed almost everything from long range on the night.
Rutgers went a stretch without a field goal for more than five minutes in the second half.
Rutgers began the game taking 11-3 and 14-5 leads. Cliff Omoruyi got inside and Paul Mulcahy, Mawot ag, and Caleb McConnell all made shots. Rutgers made four of its first six shots, but the Spartans settled in going on a 7-0 run, taking their first advantage at 17-16.
The first half featured seven lead changes. A key 11-2 spurt highlighted by a pair of 3-pointers put the Spartans up 36-30 at halftime.
Key stat(s)
3-point shooting: Rutgers got out a hot start on both ends of the court, but Michigan State got back into the game and pulled ahead thanks to sits shooting from behind the arc. Michigan made seven of its first 13 shots and finished 12-of-21. Rutgers was 2-for-17.
Cam Spencer: On that note, he reigning co-Big Ten Player of the Week had one of those games where nothing went in. Spencer was 3-for-14 and 1-7 from behind the arc with his lone long range basket coming in the final seconds.
Offensive rebounds: Rutgers out-rebounded Michigan State in the game and collected 18 on the offensive end with 15 second chance points.
Turning point: Jaden Akins steal and slam dunk to make it 45-41 in the second half
Rutgers player of the game: C Cliff Omoruyi
Omoruyi posted another double-double with 12 points and 12 rebounds.
RHoops play of the Day: Spencer passes to Mag for the bucket and the foul
Up next: Rutgers returns to Jersey Mike's Arena in Piscataway to face a solid Penn State team on Tuesday night at 6:30 p.m.
