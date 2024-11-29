Game Predictions for Rutgers Football versus Michigan State Spartans

With that being said, our staff here at The Knight Report offers their predictions for Saturday afternoon's showdown between the two programs.

It's almost time for Rutgers Football as the Scarlet Knights are back on the road this weekend for the final time this season, as they take on Michigan State on Saturday afternoon.

RICHIE O’LEARY -- Michigan State: 28 || Rutgers: 21

Rutgers has had some struggles when it comes to defending mobile quarterbacks, heck they've made some traditionally non-mobile quarterbacks this year even look mobile at times as Luke Altmyer, Ethan Garbers and others in recent weeks. Now Aiden Chiles, might be the most mobile of the bunch, as he ran for 40+ yards on multiple occasions this season.

Add in the fact that the Scarlet Knights got even more banged up last week, on top of the injuries that they've suffered all season long and the fact that there isn't much to play for in terms of bowl, while Michigan State is trying to become bowl eligible and you have a lot of factors working against Rutgers.

However there is one thing going in favor of Rutgers and that's the fact that the Spartans are beat up in the secondary and Athan Kaliakmanis has been finding his stride in recent weeks. So while I do think this one could go either way, I'm leaning towards the Spartans as they are the home team and need one more win to secure a bowl game, which could be the ultimate difference between a disappointing or inspiring year one for Jonathan Smith and the Spartans.

MIKE BROADBENT -- Rutgers: 24 || Michigan State: 23

Michigan State enters this weekend’s matchup with more to play for, primarily a bowl berth in Jonathan Smith’s first year at the helm. While it doesn’t appear that Rutgers has a whole lot of motivation, I disagree.

There is likely a senior contingent that will never play another game for the Scarlet Knights (many sit out bowl games now) and I think that group wills this team to victory Saturday.

Michigan State has struggled mightily all year in a number of places… generating pass rush, turnovers, protecting their quarterback, injuries, etc. They were a dropped TD catch away from going to overtime last week with the B1G’s worst team (Purdue) and have gone 2-6 in their last 8 games.

Rutgers passing game propels the Scarlet Knights to victory, with Athan Kaliakmanis putting up 270 yards and 2 TDs to lead RU to victory against a decimated Spartans secondary.

CRAIG EPSTEIN -- Rutgers: 34 || Michigan State: 17

Rutgers has a chance to end its season on a high note after what has been a largely up-and-down season.

Despite suffering a crushing loss to Illinois last week, the Scarlet Knights played well enough to defeat the Fighting Illini which should give enough optimism that they can walk into Spartan Stadium and beat Michigan State.

The Spartans are arguably the weakest team on paper Rutgers will face since returning from its bye week and are coming off a second-half scare against Big Ten bottom-feeder Purdue.

As long as Rutgers continues the play it has shown the last few weeks, it should win this game fairly comfortably. The Scarlet Knights will need to stay alert though because they will be facing a desperate Michigan State team that needs this win to become bowl-eligible.

ALEC CROUTHAMEL -- Rutgers: 28 || Michigan State: 23

The stakes for each team are basically the complete opposite - the 5-6 Spartans are looking to clinch bowl eligibility in head coach Jonathan Smith’s first year, while the Scarlet Knights have already clinched theirs but are coming off a heartbreaking loss to Illinois - but Rutgers’ advantage in taking care of the football and discipline likely pull them ahead in a game that will feature a high temperature of 27 degrees with 10-15mph winds.

Michigan State certainly has the talent on offense but has yet to be able to consistently put it all together, led by true sophomore quarterback Aidan Chiles.

The Spartans’ defense has also been about league-average in terms of yardage allowed, so if the Scarlet Knights can win the turnover battle and steal extra possessions, they’ll give a red-hot offense more opportunities to draw ahead.

Joe Harasymiak’s unit has a bounce-back performance in the final regular season game for multiple key contributors - on offense and defense - and picks off Chiles twice to finish 7-5 and clinch the first winning regular season in a decade, and deny a conference rival bowl eligibility in the final week.