New York, N.Y. – Despite a hard-fought effort, No. 25 Rutgers couldn't beat a hot Michigan team, which defeated the Scarlet Knights, 69-63, on Super Saturday at Madison Square Garden.

Check out the instant recap below and stay tuned for more.

THE GOOD — RUTGERS HAS GRIT THE SKINNY: Despite the poor defense and the awful shooting performance, this Rutgers basketball team never gave up. At one point Rutgers was down 10, but it came back. The Scarlet Knights had runs of 1-of-13 and 2-of-11 shooting, but they still managed to fight back and make this a game. Despite the loss, the Scarlet Knights have a ton of fight in them and they proved today no matter what the score, they will never give up. THE BAD — AWFUL FIRST HALF DEFENSIVELY THE SKINNY: The first half defense was atrocious and very unlike anything we've seen from the Scarlet Knights this season. Rutgers gave up 35 first half points, the third most its given up this entire season. It also struggled to defend beyond the arc, as the Wolverines shots 6-of-11 (54.5%) from three in the first 20 minutes. Michigan was led by big man Brandon Johns Jr. who finished the first half 3-of-5 from three to go along with his 15 total points in the first. He averaged 5.7 points a game coming in.

RHOOPS PLAY OF THE GAME: MONTEZ MATHIS LAYUP, STEAL, AND LAYUP UP NEXT: Rutgers will head down south to take on the No. 15-ranked Maryland Terrapins on Tuesday night for a 7:00 p.m. (ET). Fans can catch the game live on BTN. More to come right here on The Knight Report.