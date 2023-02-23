Rutgers (17-11, 9-8) is now 1-16 all-time against Michigan. The Wolverines moved ahead of Rutgers in a crowded Big Ten that features nine teams striving for a top-four seed for the conference tournament next month.

Michigan (16-12, 10-7) outscored the Scarlet Knights in the second half 32-22. It is now 3-10 when scoring 70 points or less this season. Michigan has won five out of its last seven games.

The Rutgers men's basketball team lost to Michigan, 58-45, in a game it ad to have on Thursday night at Jersey Mike's Arena in Piscataway.

Caleb McConnell, who missed Rutgers' previous game at Wisconsin with a back injury, came off the bench and promptly nailed a 3-pointer from the right wing in transition to make it 13-3. Michigan scored just three points in the first minutes.

But once Rutgers dipped into its bench, Michigan went on a 9-0 run to cut it 13-12. The Scarlet Knights went over five minutes without a point before Paul Mulcahy hit a triple from the left side.

Rutgers went back ahead 19-12, but Hunter Dickinson gave Michigan its first lead at 22-21 with a spin move in the post against Dean Reiber. Reiber came in over Cliff Omoruyi, who took an elbow to the face and was seen with a gauze up his nose on the bench. The Wolverines were plus-nine at this point with Omoruyi not in the contest.

A Joey Baker wide-open 3-pointer extended Michigan's advantage to 25-21, and its run to 8-0/13-2. McConnell put an end to the run with a fadeaway jump shot. Dug McDaniel was fouled as the seconds ticked off the clock and made one free throw to go into halftime up three points, 26-23.

Michigan missed its first three shots coming out of the break, but connected on four of next six including a 3-pointer by Dickinson at the top of the key. Cam Spencer topped a 10-3 run with a 3-pointer for Rutgers and Omoruyi converted a layup to cut it three. Mulcahy converted a second chance driving layup plus the free throw to make it 40-38 at the 10:00 mark.

Kobe Bufkin's layup gave Michigan a 52-42 lead after a defensive stop by the Wolverines.

McDaniel (16 points), Bufkin (14), and Dickinson (13) all reached double figures for Michigan. Spencer paced Rutgers with 11 points while Omoruyi had 10. Aundre Hyatt was held scoreless.