PISCATAWAY, N.J. – Despite not having their leading scorer in Isaiah Livers, the Michigan Wolverines found a way to become the first team in the 2019-2020 season to beat Rutgers on their home court. The Wolverines won the game by a final score of 60-52 and were led by senior guard Zavier Simpson who finished the game with 16 points, six rebounds and five assists. SIGN UP FOR PREMIUM NOW AND GET A FREE $50 GIFT CARD — CLICK HERE FOR MORE!! Check out the instant recap below and stay tuned for more.

THE GOOD - FIRST HALF DEFENSE THE SKINNY: Despite Michigan shooting 44.7% from the field today, the Scarlet Knights did a great job defending throughout the three ball. They held the Wolverines to just just 3-of-13 beyond the arc in the first half and 6-of-23 for the entire game. This was big for Rutgers because last time the two teams met earlier this month Michigan managed to shoot 9-of-19 from three. THE BAD - BIG MAN STRUGGLES CONTINUE THE SKINNY: For the fifth time in the past six games, Myles Johnson has scored more than two baskets in a game. Now add in that backup big man Shaq Carter hasn't made more than one back in a game since 2/4 against Maryland and you get an ugly combination down low. Today the duo combined to go 1-of-4. Now put that all together and you start to see the troubles I'm talking about. This has to change in the future if Rutgers wants any shot of winning some games in the postseason. GAME BALL - GEO BAKER THE SKINNY: When the stage is set and the spotlight is on, Geo Baker always seems to answer the call. Baker led the Scarlet Knights in scoring with 16 points, to go along with his four rebounds, one rebound and two steals. Add in that clutch three-pointer to take the lead going into half and Geo Baker is your TKR Player of the Game.