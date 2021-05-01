Michael Dwumfour picked up as an undrafted free agent
Former Rutgers defensive tackle Michael Dwumfour was added as an undrafted free agent by the New York Jets.
Dwumfour was not picked in the 2021 NFL Draft. Brendon White also went to the Jets after the draft.
Dwumfour wasn’t too productive stats wise as he had 25 tackles including 2.5 for-loss and 0.5 sacks, but he was able to work his way into the backfield a bunch and pressure opposing quarterbacks. According to Pro Football Focus, Dwumfour notched the highest grade for pass rushing on the team at 71.8 and registered 14 hurries and seven hits, both second on the squad.
SIGN UP FOR PREMIUM FOR FREE UNTIL JUNE — CLICK HERE FOR MORE
Dwumfour posted solid numbers at his Pro Day, but he was not invited to the NFL Scouting Combine, indicating he was not likely to be selected. However, the 6-foot-1, 296-pounder was sought after undrafted free agent.
in his draft profile, NFL.com listed the Scotch Plains, N.J. native as a priority free agent with a chance to make the end of a team’s roster or practice squad.
“Intriguing interior defender who clearly lacks the standard measurables for the position, but plays with an activity level that makes him challenging to block. He will get cleaned out of his gap by double teams and down blocks and he's not built for heads-up battles against NFL guards on a regular basis. However, he can be tough to get a clean shot on when he's allowed to go gap-hunting with his disruptive first step and low pad level. Rush production won't blow anyone away, but he will pressure the pocket thanks to foot quickness and hand fighting. He may go undrafted, but a one-gapping 4-3 defense will covet him as a priority free agent.”
Follow Chris Nalwasky on Twitter @ChrisNalwasky.
--------------------------------------------------------------
• Subscribe to our YouTube Channel
•Talk about it inside The Round Table Message Board