Former Rutgers defensive tackle Michael Dwumfour was added as an undrafted free agent by the New York Jets.

Dwumfour was not picked in the 2021 NFL Draft. Brendon White also went to the Jets after the draft.

Dwumfour wasn’t too productive stats wise as he had 25 tackles including 2.5 for-loss and 0.5 sacks, but he was able to work his way into the backfield a bunch and pressure opposing quarterbacks. According to Pro Football Focus, Dwumfour notched the highest grade for pass rushing on the team at 71.8 and registered 14 hurries and seven hits, both second on the squad.

