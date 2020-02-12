Check out the instant recap below and stay tuned for more.

The Buckeyes improved to 16-8 on the season and 6-7 in Big Ten play.

With the loss, Rutgers is now 17-8 on the year including 8-6 in Big Ten play. The Scarlet Knights are also just 1-8 away from Piscataway.

COLUMBUS, OH. – The Rutgers men’s basketball team fell to Ohio State, 72-66, on Wednesday at Value City Arena in Columbus.

THE GOOD: RU got to the free-throw line/Battled back

Rutgers had just 11 total foul shots in its last two road games combined (five against Michigan at MSG and six at Maryland), but it was able to get the Buckeyes into a little foul trouble and get to the free-throw line. The Scarlet Knights went 9-of-13 in the first half alone and ended up 13-for-18.

Ohio State held a 20-point, 55-35 lead, but Rutgers clamped down defensively in the second half and started to make shots to cut it to three points at 69-66 with :27 seconds to go. It looked like the Scarlet Knights were out of it, but credit them for fighting back.

THE BAD: Defensive rotations/Allowing offensive rebounds

Rutgers again struggled getting into position and defending 3-pointers. Ohio State had way too many open looks on the night and it shot 41 percent on seven makes in the first half.

The story of the game was the ball movement (13 assists) and the ability to hit triples for Ohio State.

The Buckeyes also gave the Scarlet Knights a taste of their own medicine so to speak as they out-rebounded them, 32-28. Ohio State had eight offensive boards.

GAME BALL: Paul Mulcahy

Mulcahy went for his shots in this one and they went in. He netted 10 points in the opening half on a perfect 4-for-4 from the field including 2-for-2 from deep. He finished with 12 points, three assists, and two assists. It's the first time he reached double figures in scoring in a Big Ten tilt in his freshman campaign.