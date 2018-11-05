The Knight Report caught up with Brooks at the recent hoops media day to see how he ended up at Rutgers and learn a little bit more about the teams newest addition.

Brooks, who is originally from Somerset, New Jersey, finished his high school career by attending Vermont Academy in Saxtons River, VT. The 6-foot-1, 180-pound guard was ranked as the No. 99 overall prospect in the New England area for the class of 2016 per New England Recruiting Report and was considered the number five overall player in Vermont.

This past offseason the Rutgers Scarlet Knights men’s basketball team welcomed a new addition to the team when West Virginia Wesleyan point guard Nick Brooks made the decision to transfer back home to New Jersey.

Nick Brooks: It was a wild ride for me to get here. I originally went to Rutgers Prep for three years and I was considered a 2015 kid, but I was young for my grade so I transferred to Vermont Academy and reclassified. I played in New England for a couple years and I was like a fish out of water up there. I was playing with future NBA guys like Bruce Brown who is now on the Pistons.

The Knight Report: Where did you originally attend high school and what was your recruitment like back then?

NB: I didn’t really like the location of where it was located, being a Jersey kid so far away from home was hard. I saw my parents about two times a year. The people there were great, I made a ton of new friendships while I was there. It was just time for me to change locations, I’ve transferred before in high school so I kind of knew what to expect. Also, I’ve always been a fan of what coach Pikiell is doing, ever since he got the job and Eddie Jordan left.

NB: I actually had about 13 or 14 offers during my junior year, after I reclassified. I was playing in the EYBL and I tore my labrum in my left shoulder. I kept putting off the surgery, but my mom made me shut it down and I got surgery on it in August before my senior year. Once that happened most of those schools found out I was hurt and my recruitment went out the window. A lot of them didn’t want me because I was considered damage goods. I had offers from mostly low majors like Central Connecticut State, UMBC, a lot of Ivy leagues and most of those coaches had moved on to other place. At the end of my senior year, I actually had the option to walk on to Rutgers, but I decided to take the scholarship to a Division 2 school so my parents didn’t have to pay for my school.

TKR: What do you feel held back your recruitment the most in high school and how did you end up at West Virginia Wesleyan?

Happy Birthday to the newest addition to our roster, #1 Nick Brooks! Nick is a Somerset, NJ native who will sit out this upcoming season due to NCAA transfer rules after competing the previous two seasons at West Virginia Wesleyan. Nick Brooks Bio → https://t.co/GOXIgcUCi8 pic.twitter.com/zwIwXuvDou

TKR: How did you end up transferring to Rutgers?



NB: I actually reached out to coach Pikiell about possibly joining the team. My dad is actually very close with coach (Brandin) Knight. He’s been a big figure to me and has been very instrumental in the process of me coming here. I actually got with the guys with the team over the summer. I was here when they were practicing, playing pick up or even individual workouts. I couldn’t participate, but I was just here nonstop watching. Coach Pike definitely took note of that and appreciated that I was somebody who took his time out to be here.

TKR: You said you tore your labrum a little while back, but are you 100% healthy now?

NB: I’ve been healthy for about a year now. I graduated from Vermont Academy and I came home and tore my meniscus. So going into college I had not played the entire season before. I was fat, I was out of shape and it took me about a year to feel like myself again. I really should’ve redshirted my freshman year, but I guess you could say I got it back with this sit out year.

TKR: How fast did you get acclimated to Rutgers?

NB: I’m just really happy to be here. Everyone was so accepting when I got here and that was one thing I really appreciated. I already became so close with so many guys on this team. My main fear was what if I show up and nobody likes me, but that wasn’t the case at all. I told coach Pike that I’m willing to do whatever he needs of me. Whether that’s being the best practice player to ever pick up a basketball or if he needs me to go in there against Michigan State, I’ll do whatever he asks of me.

TKR: How does it feel to be back in New Jersey and be one of only a few New Jersey guys on the team?

NB: This is the first time I’ve been close to home in about five years. I was in high school in Vermont which was a couple hours away and then in West Virginia about six hours away. Recently I’ve been in charge of getting the people who are not from here, familiar with the state. Some of these guys have never been to the Jersey shore, the mall, or even New York. There is a lot of first timers on this team.

TKR: What do you think so far of the coaching staff?

NB: I think honestly we have four head coaches on this team. I played for so many people and coaches in my life. Coach Pike is a head coach, coach Hobbs was a head coach, coach Young was a head coach, and coach Knight is going to be a head coach at some point. There is so much knowledge that they all provide to us every single day. I’ve played for some bad coaches and I know what it’s like to play for those guys. None of these guys are anything near that. If we can reach our potential and win some games in the Big Ten, the amount of support we would get is crazy. I know that for a fact, I’m from Jersey. I grew up watching Gary Waters when he was here and even Mike Rice too, people went crazy for Rutgers. I just try to remind these guys of the real special things that we can accomplish here.

TKR: What would you say is the best part of your game?

NB: I’m a pure point guard, I just like to get my teammates very involved. I’m not really a shoot first type of person. I’d rather pass the ball and watch someone else score, I get more excitement out of that. I like to distribute, give people the ball. I definitely just try to get more people involved.

TKR: If you had to compare your game to someone in the NBA, who would it be?

NB: I would probably say Tyler Ennis. I love the way he plays. I actually spent a lot of time with Tyler back when he was at St. Benedict’s. I’m really close with Isaiah Briscoe and those two were really good friends. Isaiah spent a lot of time with Tyler and I spent a lot of time with Isaiah, so all of us hangout a lot. I just feel like the way Tyler moves and does stuff with the ball, it mimics my game a lot.