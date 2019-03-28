In February, Henry Baker left Rutgers for a second time to join the staff of the NFL’s New York Giants. About 10 days later, Scarlet Knights coach Chris Ash hired Jay Valai to be the team’s cornerbacks coach in place of Baker, who was re-hired after Cory Robinson left for Maryland.

When Ash was the defensive coordinator at Wisconsin, he coached Valai, who was a senior safety for the Badgers at the time, for the one season.

“We brought in Jay Valai to bring in our new cornerbacks coach and I coached Jay for a year Wisconsin. Jay’s done a great job in his short time he’s been coaching,” Ash said on day No. 1 of spring practice a few weeks ago. “He’s been at Georgia and the Kansas City Chiefs most recently. I think he’s a rising star and I’m really excited to have him.”

The quick turnaround and attrition didn’t fluster Ash and he had a plan.

“Well, you always have a list. I’ve been in this profession for a long time and transition is a part of football. It just is at all levels,” Ash said. “You look at the turnover in college football everywhere or the NFL and you have to be prepared for it. I look at it as you hire good people and they do a good job, they get a reputation and they have opportunities elsewhere. You also better have a list of good people who you can bring into the program.

After he amassed 154 tackles and two tackles in 48 games played for Wisconsin, Valai was a trainer in Texas. He was then hired by the University of Georgia as a defensive quality control coach and helped the Bulldogs make the 2017 National Championship game against Alabama.

He then spent last year as a defensive quality control for the Kansas City Chiefs, which made it to the AFC Championship game.

And so far in his stay at Rutgers, Valai has enjoyed it.

“It’s been great,” Valai said. “When you have guys who are passionate and it’s in their veins and it’s real and authentic, it’s different. The adjustment has been great. Coach Ash has been great, coach Buh, NoJo, everybody. The passion in my room is authentic. They really love the game and it burns from within. It’s special. It’s something love. That’s my voice sounds like Rick Ross. It’s all good.”

Valai also spoke about Ash, crediting his wisdom of the defensive side of the ball. As a redshirt senior under Ash, Valai, who was listed on the roster then at 5-foot-9, and 205-pounds, made 42 tackles (25 solo), with a forced fumble, an interception, three pass breakups, and a blocked kick.

“Coach Ash, I feel a little taller around him,” Valai said. “He’s a great football coach and great mind. Everywhere he’s been, he’s been successful especially with his DBs in the NFL. Being around a great defensive mind every day has been tremendous.”

When he was with Georgia and Kansas City, his teams got as close to winning as you can possibly can and he’s brought those learning experiences with him to share with the Scarlet Knights.

“The mindset is the mentality. At both places, every day we went to work and we grinded. We got to where he wanted to be but we didn’t execute,” Valai said. “The Georgia one hurt even more with Tua Tagovailoa and the bomb. You drop to your knees and one thing I didn’t realize was how quickly the confetti shoots. It was like Usain Bolt fast with the confetti. It was a learning experience. Like said, we grinded our you know what’s off and went through trials and tribulations and we got to that point. Kansas City was the same thing and I feel the same we these guys. We have a talented football team, and if people don’t believe in us, we will.”

Back at the college level, Valai is back recruiting, including in his home state of Texas. As mentioned, the Euless native helped trained high school and professional athletes after he days at Wisconsin and helped found the company Grindhouse Sports Training near Dallas.

Getting back to his roots, Valai has sent out offers in Texas lately -- 20 total according to the Rivals database.

“I was at Georgia and helped out a lot there. Recruiting is great. I’m talking to guys,” Valai said.

“Before you sell anything, you have to sell who you are as a man with me being authentic and talking about the brand is who you are. You talk about Coke or Pepsi or adidas, great brands. The brand is what you represent and is who you are. Every day when you come to office you validate who you are. When you go to the airport, the first thing you do is show your ID. To me, that’s all recruiting really is and keeping it real. You show guys they can be the face of the program and they get my drift.”

