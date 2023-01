Rutgers Basketball recently added their second verbal commitment of the 2024 class the other day as it leaked out that McEachern High School (GA) five-star forward Airious "Ace" Bailey had committed to the Scarlet Knights.

To learn more about what RU is getting in their future star, TKR caught up with McEachern head coach Tremayne Anchrum on a number of topics surrounding Bailey and his game.