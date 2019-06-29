News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-06-29 00:15:37 -0500') }} football Edit

Florida DB Jerrold Pough details commitment to Scarlet Knights

Gf1xa5cradlsbk0okjtt
Ryan Patti • TheKnightReport
@ryanwpatti
Recruiting Insider

In the late hours of the night on Friday, McArthur (FL) defensive back Jerrold Pough became the eighth commit and second addition to the secondary in Rutgers' 2020 recruiting class.The 6-foot, 170-...

premium-icon
Premium Content

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • Members-only message boards
  • Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}