“Taulia [Tagovailoa] is the real deal,” Max Melton said. “I talked to him after the game and told him he’s the real deal and near-impossible to sack. He just creates extra time and lets receivers run open.”

It was a tough way to end the regular season for Rutgers as it fell to Maryland 42-24 to land its fourth straight defeat. It also marked the Scarlet Knights’ third straight loss to the Terrapins by a combined score of 119-40.

Melton recorded his third interception of the season when he picked off Tagovailoa with 2:13 left in the second quarter to set Rutgers up at Maryland’s 43-yard line. However, the Scarlet Knights’ offense could not capitalize as they went three-and-out and handed the ball back to the Terrapins.

Despite Rutgers’ offense finishing the regular season with nine passing touchdowns and 22.58 points per game, Melton described the focus for his squad was on being themselves and not playing into other teams’ hands.

“I believe in our system as a whole team,” he said. “I know what our scheme is offensively and what we’re trying to do. We talk about just being Rutgers, we’re not trying to be an air raid team that throws the ball every play. Whatever coach Schiano or Ciarrocca think the offense should do that’s what we’re going to do.”

In addition, Melton explained that while he will have time to think about playing in the upcoming bowl game and his NFL draft consideration, he was more focused on the loss to Maryland.

“To be honest I’m just sad about this game,” he said. “I have a bunch of time to think about that type of stuff, but right now I’m just sad about tonight’s game.”

Melton also admitted the defense’s performance, along with losing four straight to close out the regular season, put a damper on an otherwise successful season.

“Nobody wants to lose four straight,” he said. “We talk about one-game seasons all the time so today specifically it’s unacceptable for the defense to come out like that.”

Melton credited Maryland’s high-powered offense though as the Terrapins finished with 498 total yards and 361 through the air.

“I think this is the best wide receiving corps we saw all year,” he continued. “They have a lot of talent at receiver and I think that puts them over the top."