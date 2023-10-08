"I feel like I'm doing well," Mag said. "I'm actually getting better every day and feel like I'm able to do more things and not really be restricted on the court. Now I'm cutting, jumping, and shooting so the restrictions are easing up right now and I feel great."

As one of the "glue guys" for Rutgers basketball, Mawot Mag looks to recover from a torn ACL he sustained on Feb. 4 in his team's 61-55 win over Michigan State. Prior to the injury, Mag was averaging 7.8 points per game and proving to be the pivotal two-way player the Scarlet Knights figured he could be when they recruited him.

There was a notable difference in Rutgers' play once Mag went down as it finished the season losing eight of its last 11 games and missing out on an NCAA Tournament berth.

"It's been a long journey," he continued. "At first it was hard, I was limited from doing the same things, but it helped me grow into the person I am today and I'm looking forward to getting back to my old shape."

Mag also explained that while he has high aspirations for the team, one of his main goals is just to get healthy and be on the floor with his teammates once again.

In addition, Mag believes one of the things that makes this current roster stand out is not just the talent it has on the court, but the relationship it possesses off of it as well.

"I feel like everybody has great chemistry," he said. "On and off the court we have a bond and everybody gets along with each other. Even on the court, I feel like we have great chemistry, everybody can spread the floor and shoot it, so I feel like this year is going to be one to remember."

Mag will have big shoes to fill as he likely slides into the role of one of Rutgers' key defenders due to the graduation of Caleb McConnell. So, Mag described what he learned from the two-time Big Ten Defensive Player of the Year.

"Caleb's a great defender so I learned a lot," he said. "His tactics, the things he does, and the lanes he goes, I was able to see that."