The 2020-21 season was very unusual due to COVID, and it certainly not what anybody expected including Mawot Mag.

Mag came on board to the Rutgers men's basketball team last summer as a freshman, and he got his year of edibility back by the NCAA due to the pandemic. And so, Mag, like fellow classmates Oskar Palmquist, Dean Reiber, and Cliff Omoruyi, will be second-year freshmen this season.

"It was very surreal," Mag said of last year. "COVID hit and life wasn't normal. A lot of things were different. It was a big stretch. We came to campus and it was a ghost town. We had strict rules, masks. We got through it. Luckily we didn't pause and and guys didn't catch it."

SIGN UP AND GET TKR PREMIUM FREE FOR 30 DAYS — CLICK HERE!!!