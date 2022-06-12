Massachusetts WR Jesse Ofurie commits to Rutgers Football
Following an official visit to campus this past weekend, Rutgers Football has landed a commitment from 2023 Massachusetts wide receiver recruit Jesse Ofurie.
The 6-foot-2, 195-pound wide receiver out of St. John's Prep took to social media to announce his decision.
"First and foremost I wanna thank God forblessing me with the talent and abilities to playthe game of football," Ofurie said in a tweet. "To my parents, brotherand sisters you've supported, guided andbelieved in me every step of the way, I love youall. I want to thank all the schools that haverecruited and offered me scholarships to theirrespected Colleges and University's. To the St John's Prep football Coaches and staff, myteachers, administrators, friends andteammates thank vou. To everyone that hashelped me along this journey thank you. With that being said I'll be committing to..Rutgers University!"
Ofurie put up some solid number during his junior year at St. John's as he racked up over 800+ receiving yards, but his best game came in week five last season when he hauled in six catches for 219 yards and four scores in his team's 39-21 win over Malden Catholic (MA).
Along with football, Ofurie also runs track for his high school and recently ran the 55 meter dash in 6.61 seconds.
With Ofurie now on board, the Scarlet Knights have 10 verbal commitments from five different states in the class of 2023. Ofurie is also the second wide receiver commit in the class, joining New York native Dylan Braithwaite.
