Massachusetts WR Jesse Ofurie commits to Rutgers Football

Following an official visit to campus this past weekend, Rutgers Football has landed a commitment from 2023 Massachusetts wide receiver recruit Jesse Ofurie.

The 6-foot-2, 195-pound wide receiver out of St. John's Prep took to social media to announce his decision.

"First and foremost I wanna thank God forblessing me with the talent and abilities to playthe game of football," Ofurie said in a tweet. "To my parents, brotherand sisters you've supported, guided andbelieved in me every step of the way, I love youall. I want to thank all the schools that haverecruited and offered me scholarships to theirrespected Colleges and University's. To the St John's Prep football Coaches and staff, myteachers, administrators, friends andteammates thank vou. To everyone that hashelped me along this journey thank you. With that being said I'll be committing to..Rutgers University!"