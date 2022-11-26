The Scarlet Knights offense put up yet another stinker today as they literally couldn't get anything going on offense today, as they were shutout for the second time this season.

Usually when an offense struggles a lot of people like to put the blame on the Offensive Coordinator and yes there was some questionable play calls by Nunzio Campanile, but to be fair the issues spread much further than the play calling of an OC. The wide receivers as a whole struggle to get open, the run game can't get much going on the ground and that also brings me to my next issue, the offensive line which is probably the biggest issue of all as they couldn't stop much of anyone today or let alone this season.

On the flip side, the defense looked good early on as they forced two fumbles in the first quarterback, but struggled to stop the Terps offense after that. I don't put too much blame on the defense today though as they are on the field for 75% off the game and they have been pretty solid this season.

Overall this was a game that Rutgers wasn't expected to win as they came into today listed as double digit underdogs and part of that is because of the struggling offense as mentioned above. Now that the season is over, it's time for Greg Schiano to take a look at the drawing board and take some notes from what he did last offseason and blow up the offensive staff and hire some fresh new faces. It worked for the defense last offseason, so no reason why it can't work for the offense this offseason.