Maryland 2022 DB Zilan Williams plotting official visit to Rutgers
Another one of the Scarlet Knights’ remaining 2022 defensive back targets who made the trip to Parlin (NJ) for the latest Rivals Camp Series was DeMatha Catholic (MD) product Zilan Williams.William...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news