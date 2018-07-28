The Rutgers Scarlet Knights added a commitment this afternoon as Peddie (Hightstown, NJ) 3-star wide receiver Marlyn Johnson has committed to the Scarlet Knights.

The 6-foot-4, 198-pound prospect chose the Scarlet Knights over offers from Boston College, Duke, Kentucky, Maryland, Nebraska, North Carolina, Pittsburgh, Syracuse, Temple, Virginia, Wake Forest, West Virginia, Howard and Buffalo.

Johnson becomes the 11th commitment in the Class of 2019 and the first wide receiver to join the class. He is also the 8th prospect from the state of New Jersey to commit to Rutgers.

He’s currently ranked by Rivals as a 3-star, 5.5 prospect and the No. 24 player in the state of New Jersey.