Mark Orphey named to Football Scoop's Rising Stars List

Rutgers Football's new cornerbacks coach Mark Orphey was selected as one of 125 coaches for the 2022 Football Scoop Minority Watch List of Rising Stars.

According to FootballScoop, the list was put together by, "double-digit NFL coaches and scouts, more than 100 college coaches and staffers, as well as myriad other figures in football."

Orphey joined the Scarlet Knights a few months back in early March as the program's new cornerbacks coach. He's only had 15 spring practices so far to work on player development, but his impact has been felt on the recruiting trail as he is the point man for multiple top defensive back targets in the 2023 class and beyond.

Prior to arriving on the banks, Orphey spent time at Alabama as a senior analyst this past season and was also an assistant coach at Utah State, Montana State and South Carolina as well.

Stay tuned for more Rutgers Football scoop and other Scarlet Knights tidbits right here on The Knight Report!