Mag gets Rutgers going, veterans take charge late in win vs. Michigan State
Mawot Mag was doing everything for Rutgers early in its 61-55 victory to Michigan State at Madison Square Garden on super Saturday.
He netted seven of Rutgers' first 13 points and was 3-for-4 from the floor with three rebounds. Mag connected on two shots while the rest of his teammates were 0-for-13 before Aundre Hyatt finally make a layup.
Mag's fast break layup put Rutgers ahead by one at 13-12 at the 7:13 mark in the first half.
"He was our leading scorer. He was ready to go," Rutgers coach Steve Pikiell said. "He's been a very important guy for us. We can do a lot of things with him on defense."
A little less than a minute later, Mag crashed the ground and banged his knee. He went down in pain and was out for the rest of the first half.
"It was tough. Mawot brings a lot to the stat sheet," Caleb McConnell said of Mag. "He's kind of our anchor and does a lot for us. It hurt."
The Scarlet Knights extended their lead to three points after a Cliff Omoruyi basket in the paint, but with Mag out, the Spartans made their run. Michigan State closed the opening half on a 13-4 run.
Rutgers went the final 2:32 of the first half without a point. Mag, who is one of the Big Ten's better defenders, was also missed on that end of the court. Michigan State made 3-of-4 attempts including a layup at the buzzer as the two teams reached the break.
Oskar Palmquist, who came in during the waning seconds in the first half, started the second half in Mag's place. Mag was not on the bench when the teams returned. He was later shown on the bench in street clothes and a wrap on his leg.
Palmquist scored a career-high 13 points last time out against Minnesota, but he was a non-factor.
Rutgers went on 9-2 to knot the score at 33-33. McConnell and Omoruyi took charge, and the "home" crowd in red got to their feet after Paul Mulcahy splashed in a 3-pointer from the left corner.
With Rutgers no longer able to ride Mag, counted on its veterans to get the Scarlet Knights back in the game. McConnell made a 3-pointer to give Rutgers a 42-40 lead with 6:44 remaining. That was its first lead since Mag's bucket in the first half.
Mulcahy made three foul shots and then McConnell hit one to make it 46-40. Mulcahy was also tripped up and in some pain, but didn't let that affect him. He proceeded to knock down a free throw and a pair of tough driving layups on back-to-back possessions. Omoruyi pulled down rebounds preventing any second chance opportunities for Michigan State.
Rutgers also stepped it up on the defensive end, too.
"My teammates told me to attack," Mulcahy said. "It was all them, really."
Mag did his best to get Rutgers going in the first half, and the experienced and long-tenured trio put the Scarlet Knights on their back for the comeback victory. They helped seal the game with free throws down the stretch.
Mulcahy finished with 17 points on 4-of-7 shooting and was 8-of-12 at the free-throw line. He also had three assists and three steals. Omoruyi notched a double-double with 15 points and 12 rebounds to go along with three blocks. McConnell had nine points. He switched his defensive assignment onto Joey Hauser, who was shut down under the reigning Big Ten Defensive Player of the Year's watch.
It is unclear the status of Mag going forward. Rutgers next plays at No. 21 Indiana on Tuesday night.
"I feel for him right now. I don't know. He'll see some doctors tomorrow and we'll keep our fingers crossed," Pikiell said. "Hope for the best."
"I know he'll be back soon," McConnell said. "It's next guy up."
