Mawot Mag was doing everything for Rutgers early in its 61-55 victory to Michigan State at Madison Square Garden on super Saturday.

He netted seven of Rutgers' first 13 points and was 3-for-4 from the floor with three rebounds. Mag connected on two shots while the rest of his teammates were 0-for-13 before Aundre Hyatt finally make a layup.

Mag's fast break layup put Rutgers ahead by one at 13-12 at the 7:13 mark in the first half.

"He was our leading scorer. He was ready to go," Rutgers coach Steve Pikiell said. "He's been a very important guy for us. We can do a lot of things with him on defense."

A little less than a minute later, Mag crashed the ground and banged his knee. He went down in pain and was out for the rest of the first half.

"It was tough. Mawot brings a lot to the stat sheet," Caleb McConnell said of Mag. "He's kind of our anchor and does a lot for us. It hurt."

The Scarlet Knights extended their lead to three points after a Cliff Omoruyi basket in the paint, but with Mag out, the Spartans made their run. Michigan State closed the opening half on a 13-4 run.

Rutgers went the final 2:32 of the first half without a point. Mag, who is one of the Big Ten's better defenders, was also missed on that end of the court. Michigan State made 3-of-4 attempts including a layup at the buzzer as the two teams reached the break.