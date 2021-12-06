Looking back at TKR's 2021 season Rutgers Football preseason predictions
Prior to the 2021 Rutgers Football season, TKR posted a couple of preview posts giving projections on how the wins and losses would shake out, who would lead the team in many stats, and we also off...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news