Rutgers Basketball has finally added a transfer via the dreaded portal, as the Scarlet Knights added a familiar name in former four-star target and LSU Tigers guard Aundre Hyatt.

Now that Hyatt is headed to the RAC, TKR decided to take a look at some of the advanced metrics to see how he can help the Scarlet Knights.

Hyatt is listed at 6-foot-6, 225-pounds and is coming off a redshirt sophomore season where he averaged 4.2 points, 3.1 rebounds and 0.5 assists. He shot 44.7 percent from the field and 28.6 percent from deep, while hitting 70 percent of his free throw attempts.

The New York native has three seasons of eligibility remaining and to learn more we take a look back at how he performed last year with the Tigers according to KenPom’s advanced statistics.

