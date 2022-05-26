Logan Blake talks Rutgers commitment, already recruiting others to join him

"In the end Rutgers has an amazing football program," Blake told TKR. "Also the connections that the coaches and the school offer have me completely set up for life after football, that's what sold me on them."

Rutgers Football has added their fifth verbal commitment to the class of 2023, as one of New Jersey's best tight end prospects Logan Blake made his commitment official today via social media.

Blake was most recently on campus this past Wednesday, touring all the schools and facilities to check out where he will be studying and living for the next four to five years.

"It was a great visit," said Blake. "We went around the engineering and business buildings to talk with some people there. Then I got to see a dorm room and talk about my plans for the future."

Although Blake is listed as a tight end prospect, he's built quite the bond with running backs coach Andrew Aurich who has been in charge of his recruitment.

"I speak the most with coach Aurich," Blake said. "I have a great relationship with him, we talk on the phone around two or more times per week."

With Blake now committed, he officially becomes the second Hun School prospect to commit to the Scarlet Knights in the past two years. However he hopes that he won't be the last as he plans on recruiting others to join him soon.

"I would love for any of my teammates at the Hun to join me but especially Dante Barone," he said. "I have gotten very close with him and Rutgers was telling me the other day that they like what he does. It would be amazing to spend the next five years with him."

Stay tuned for more on Blake's recruitment and other Rutgers Football recruiting news right here on The Knight Report!