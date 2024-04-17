Advertisement
News More News
ago other sports Edit

Live Q&A with KTR President Jon Newman, talking all things NIL

Richie O'Leary and Mike Broadbent
The Knight Report Podcast

Set your alarms for next Tuesday night, April 23rd at 8:00pm, the TKR Podcast will welcome Knights of the Raritan President Jon Newman to the show for a live Q&A to discuss all things Name, Image and Likeness along with educating the Rutgers fanbase about how important it is to help contribute.

START SUBMITTING ANY AND ALL QUESTIONS ON OUR FORUM HERE!

Advertisement

Starting at 8:00pm on Tuesday, you can simply view the livestream by clicking the play button on the video below or check out any of the streaming links which are also linked below as we will be taking any and all questions during the show.

-- YOUTUBE STREAM

-- FACEBOOK STREAM

-- TWITTER STREAM (LINK COMING SOON)

-- INSTAGRAM STREAM (LINK COMING SOON)

--------------------------------------------------------------

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter!

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our YouTube Channel

Talk about it inside The Round Table Message Board

Talk about it on the Rutgers Football Free Message Board

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}
Advertisement