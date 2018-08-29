The Rutgers Scarlet Knights football program received some good news today as former Maryland linebacker Nihym Anderson announced his intentions to transfer to Rutgers.

A member of the Class of 2018, Anderson was granted his full release from Maryland earlier this week, after the university recently announced an investigation into the “toxic culture” within the program.

The 6-foot-2, 239-pound prospect was seeing time at the inside linebacker position but wasn’t expected to be a significant contributor this season. According to sources, Anderson will be fully eligible this season.

Anderson, who originally chose the Terrapins over the Scarlet Knights in April of 2017, will now join fellow high school teammate Isaih Pacheco at Rutgers. The two were star players last season for Vineland High School as they both helped the Flighting Clan to an 8-2 record.

He was ranked as a 3-star linebacker by Rivals.com and the No. 27 player overall in the state of New Jersey for the Class of 2018.