News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2020-04-02 18:22:48 -0500') }} football Edit

Linden ATH Awoyinfa details Rutgers Football commitment

Richard Schnyderite • TheKnightReport
Publisher
@RichieSRivals

Linden (NJ) 2020 athlete Dami Awoyinfa has always had interest in Rutgers, but his interest really started to peak back in mid January when coach Greg Schiano and crew offered him a preferred walk-...

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}