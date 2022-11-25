Powell came on board for the 2020 season and redshirted. Last year, he logged snaps in 13 games with three starts on defense. This season, he’s started every game and is in line to start the season finale at Maryland.

Heading into the season, linebacker was a major talking point and concern for the Rutgers football team. The Scarlet Knights had two new starters including a young pup in Tyreem Powell.

The Vineland, N.J. native has made 65 total tackles (28 solo) with 6.0 TFL, three sacks, five QB hurries, four pass breakups, and a few goal line stuffs.

After practice this week, Powell chatted with the media for a few minutes to discuss his season.

On the defense: “We came a long way but we’re still going. We have another game against Maryland left. We’re going to keep doing what we’ve done all year and get better and play a good game on Saturday.”

On his play this fall: “I’ve definitely gotten more comfortable playing a lot this year. I still have a long way to go and things to correct and get better at. I’m seeing things better. I’ve been watching more film than I did last year and I communicate with my coaches and Deion (Jennings). We get on the same page as each other and just try to play my hardest.”

On setting the tone for next year: “I feel like I have to be a leader and play hard. I want to set myself up and be a leader.”

On the grind of the Big Ten: “Week in and week out there’s great competition. There’s great teams in this league. We just have to do it our way and prepare each week.”

On Austin Dean and Jamier Wright-Collins stepping in for Deion Jennings last game: “I thought they did pretty well. It’s hard to take that role after not having played much. I thought they played pretty well with Deion out.”

On finishing out the campaign with a victory: “It’s very important to finish the season with a win. In the offseason, you kind of know you finished the year the right way. We’ll try our hardest to get that win Saturday and do our best.”

On fellow Vineland native Isaih Pacheco’s NFL success: “It’s fun. Pop’s doing his thing. It’s super fun. We had our Vineland midget football league come up here last Saturday for the Penn State game supporting me. Everybody supports each other down there. We’re like one whole group. It’s good to see everyone doing well.”

On if he’s talked with Pacheco lately: “I didn’t get a chance to talk to him after the game yet. I talked to him on Thursday night. He’s doing well. I love to see it. He just told me to keep going and keep doing what I’m doing. We talk maybe every other week. He gives me tips and wants me to play hard.”

On if he’s surprised to see Pacheco doing well: “I’m not surprised at all. I’ve been seeing it. When he gets his opportunities, I know what he’s going to do. That’s how he is. He’s been that way his whole life. He takes full advantage of his chances.”