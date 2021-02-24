"I had a long talk with my family, parents, and coaches, and I felt like it was best for me to come back to improve as a football player," Fatukasi said. "I feel like there's some unfinished business to take care of, and I feel like it's another year to be a better leader."

Tuesday afternoon, Fatukasi briefly discussed why he chose to come back instead of putting his name in the 2021 NFL Draft.

Rutgers football linebacker Olakunle "03" Fatukasi played his fourth full year on the field this past fall, and normally that would be it for a college career. But due to the pandemic and a new NCAA rule, Fatukasi had a chance to come back for a fifth season, and he opted to take advantage of the rule and return to Rutgers.

When Fatukasi announced he was going to be a Scarlet Knight for another season, fans were excited.

"It was fun to watch and looking at comments on (social media), people were showing love and I really appreciate Rutgers fans and family supporting me," Fatukasi said.

The coaches were elated too, including defensive coordinator Robb Smith.

"I was very excited. He's obviously one of the better football players on the football team and in the league," Smith said. "We're excited to have him back and I love his mindset. He's back to just to take his game to another level and help us hopefully finally to take the team to another level, so that's very exciting and looking forward to it. The big thing there is we didn't even have a spring ball season with '03' last year and that goes for everybody as well, but just really excited about that opportunity to take another step forward."

The 2020 season and year was a challenge as Rutgers played nine Big Ten games in nine weeks and it did so with a new coaching staff, no spring practice, and without a true training camp.

But 2021 figures to be somewhat back to normal. The spring game officially hasn't been announced (TKR is reporting it is on May 1), but Smith talked about how having a spring camp will be key, and Fatukasi is ready to charge forward.

"Last year, there was a lot of ups and downs with COVID and season, but now we got to move on and work every day and chop," the 6-foot-1, 234-pounder said.

Fatukasi is also hoping fans can return to SHI Stadium after it was an empty last season.

Having no fans, I got used to it after the third game, but we all miss the fans and the energy," heh said. "Having a crowd makes a difference."

Fatukasi was named a semifinalist for the Butkus Award, was a First Team All-Big Ten pick by the media, Second Team Al-Big Ten selection by the coaches, AP First Team All-Big Ten honoree, a Bednarik Award Player of the Week, a Big Ten Co-Defensive Player of the Week, and a team captain. He tallied 101 tackles to lead the conference and his 11.2 tackles per game was 11th in the nation and the most for Rutgers since 1999.

"The biggest key is just knowing what's going on around the field, knowing the defense and knowing the offense. Now for another step to improvement, it's just helping others so we can all play ball and get to the ball faster.

"As a defense we just got to keep working and keep grinding every day. We just got to study and watch film. When we get to the season, it will be easy for us."

Now as a captain, Fatukasi has approached this offseason differently than in the past.

"Last year, I kind of really kept to myself," the New York native said. "I wasn’t really open-minded but this year as a captain, I'm really trying to be a better leader. I'm opening my mind and observing more. I'm building more relationships with people."

Fatukasi and his younger brother, offensive lineman Tunde Fatukasi, have been joined by their cousin, defensive tackle graduate transfer Ifeanyi Maijeh (I95) from Temple.

"It was great. When I heard he was coming up, I called immediately and said congrats," Fatukasi said. "It's big. He was All-AAC at Temple. We got a good one."

Follow Chris Nalwasky on Twitter @ChrisNalwasky.

