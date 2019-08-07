LB Drew Singleton happy to be at RU, set to have a big role on defense
In early December of 2018, Drew Singleton announced his intentions to transfer and play for the Rutgers football team. The former Michigan linebacker and current Scarlet Knight opted to return to h...
Premium Content
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news