Rutgers made a big splash on Thursday night, when they landed a commitment from Oradell (N.J.) Bergen Catholic 2020 offensive lineman Bryan Felter.

Not only was Felter one of the Scarlet Knights’ top remaining targets and filled a key need in their class, but keeping him home was a huge win, as many thought the 6-foot-3, 300-pounder could end up picking Boston College or West Virginia over the hometown program.

Today, The Knight Report breaks down what RU is getting in the Bergen Catholic standout.