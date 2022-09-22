“We know each other really well, we probably speak to each other a couple of times a week,” he continued. “He’s a tremendous talent, a very good punter, and a great dude off the field as well.”

Despite being foes on the football field, Korsak and Taylor remain good friends off of it and share a bond that goes beyond the gridiron.

“Going through Prokick Australia everyone kind of knows each other, it’s the same coaches and the same academy,” Korsak said. “I’ve met him a couple of times back in Australia but I’ve never played against him so it’s going to be really exciting to have that experience because it is special sharing those moments with another Australian.”

From Melbourne to Piscataway, it will be a special moment for Adam Korsak on Saturday when Rutgers faces Iowa in a prime-time matchup and he competes against fellow Australian punter Tory Taylor .

Along with being good friends, the duo enjoys poking fun at each other and being the jokesters of their team. During Big Ten media day, Korsak recalled Taylor saying the Rutgers standout had the second best hair in the conference to which he replied “then he must have the third.”

“He’s a confident dude and a jokester,” the senior said. “He can kind of take the jokes and roll with it which is great.”

However, Korsak knows it will be all business when the Scarlet Knights take on the Hawkeyes and look for their first 4-0 start since 2012.

“They do a very good job on special teams so it’ll be a challenge for sure against us and we’re just excited for the opportunity to play in front of hopefully a sold-out crowd,” he said “It’s going to be extremely exciting, there is a buzz around campus and you can kind of feel it being on campus. I’m just very excited for whatever Saturday brings.”

Coincidentally, Greg Schiano first took note of Korsak back in 2019 when Rutgers competed against Iowa. Despite it coming in a 30-0 loss, Schiano recalls how well he played and has even referred to him as “the best punter that I’ve ever been around in 35 years.”

“I was watching my twins play and then I was driving down to watch my oldest play,” Schiano said. “I was coming down I-95 and I listened to the majority of the game on the radio. I was thinking ‘man this punter must be something.’ He kept pinning them inside the 10-yard line. I had no idea he’d be my punter but I’m sure glad he is.”

Although he was not recruited by Schiano, Korsak has formed a kinship with the 14th-year head coach and credits him for the Scarlet Knights’ success.

“He’s great in terms of giving his players and coaches the confidence to do what they feel is going to put the team in the best position possible,” Korsak explained. “He’s such a smart person in general and we have a great relationship.”

Chris Nalwasky contributed to this article.