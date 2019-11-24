Rutgers hosted a number of prospects at SHI Stadium for their final home game on Saturday, and among those in attendance was one of the program's top remaining targets for 2020 in Victor Konopka.

The 6-foot-7, 245-pounder from Blair Academy projects as a tight end, defensive end, or even an offensive tackle at the next level, and could be a key piece to the Scarlet Knights finishing the cycle strong once a new head coach is in place.

The Knight Report caught up with Konopka following his visit on Saturday to hear what the jumbo athlete had to say about his time "On The Banks".