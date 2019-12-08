Konopka first to commit to Schiano, talks Scarlet Knights
When Rutgers hired Greg Schiano this week, it was expected that the program would receive an immediate boost in recruiting, especially with the Early Signing Period coming up on December 18.
It didn't take Schiano and the Scarlet Knights long to get cooking, as moments ago they landed their first commitment since the new coach was hired in Blair Academy 2020 jumbo athlete Victor Konopka.
SIGN UP FOR PREMIUM NOW AND GET FREE ACCESS UNTIL JANUARY 31ST — CLICK HERE FOR MORE!!
The 6-foot-7, 245-pounder Tweeted out his decision to pledge to RU moments ago, and spoke with The Knight Report about why Rutgers and Schiano were the move for him.
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news