When Rutgers hired Greg Schiano this week, it was expected that the program would receive an immediate boost in recruiting, especially with the Early Signing Period coming up on December 18.

It didn't take Schiano and the Scarlet Knights long to get cooking, as moments ago they landed their first commitment since the new coach was hired in Blair Academy 2020 jumbo athlete Victor Konopka.

