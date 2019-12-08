News More News
}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-12-08 15:19:43 -0600') }} football Edit

Konopka first to commit to Schiano, talks Scarlet Knights

Alex Gleitman • TheKnightReport
Staff Writer
@alexgleitman

When Rutgers hired Greg Schiano this week, it was expected that the program would receive an immediate boost in recruiting, especially with the Early Signing Period coming up on December 18.

It didn't take Schiano and the Scarlet Knights long to get cooking, as moments ago they landed their first commitment since the new coach was hired in Blair Academy 2020 jumbo athlete Victor Konopka.

SIGN UP FOR PREMIUM NOW AND GET FREE ACCESS UNTIL JANUARY 31ST — CLICK HERE FOR MORE!!

The 6-foot-7, 245-pounder Tweeted out his decision to pledge to RU moments ago, and spoke with The Knight Report about why Rutgers and Schiano were the move for him.

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}