Six total anonymous donors have stepped forwards with pledges of their own as they will match every dollar donated towards the campaign all the way up to $500k total.

New Brunswick, N.J. — With the support of some of Rutgers Athletics longest-tenured head coaches, Knights of The Raritan, the Rutgers NIL Collective, launched a new member funding campaign today with a goal of raising $1 million in 30 days.

Rutgers Athletics supporters can support the university’s student-athletes directly by subscribing to Knights of The Raritan for $10 or more per month or through a one-time donation. During this month-long campaign each dollar will be matched directly from a $500,000 pledge from a half dozen anonymous Rutgers supporters.

In the rapidly changing landscape of college sports, a strong, supportive NIL collective makes all the difference in supporting our student-athletes to excel in the game and in the classroom for years to come. To meet the $1 million goal, supporters can make one-time donations or become Knights of The Raritan members at one of six membership levels ranging from $10 to $500 per month.

“Through this matching campaign, Rutgers fans can easily double their investment in Scarlet Knight student athletes,” said Knights of The Raritan CEO Jon Newman. “In recent years, Rutgers Athletics has achieved consistent success both on and off the playing field. NCAA tournament appearances, Big Ten titles and Final Fours are now more of a norm than a rarity. Now that student-athletes can profit from their name, image and likeness, Knights of The Raritan has the opportunity to leverage the collective strength of the Rutgers alumni network to ensure that Rutgers student athletes reach their greatest potential in the classroom, on the playing field, and in life.”

Depending on their membership commitment, Knights of The Raritan members are eligible to receive exclusive interview content, access to exclusive supporter events and student-athlete meet-and-greet sessions, raffle entry for autographed memorabilia and Knights of The Raritan apparel.

With the new NCAA rules allowing student-athletes to profit from their name, image and likeness, Knights of The Raritan leverages the collective power of the alumni and fans to equip student-athletes with the resources necessary for them to excel both during and beyond their time at Rutgers.

Eighty five percent of each contribution directly supports student-athletes with the other fifteeen percent covering the collective’s operating costs. Knights of The Raritan offers Rutgers student-athletes a chance to fairly profit from their own names, images and likenesses, including near limitless opportunities to engage in NIL activations such as autograph signings, social media promotions, camps and clinics, charity events, special appearances, commercials, NFTs and many more. The types of opportunities student-athletes engage in are determined by businesses, contributors and the Knights of The Raritan board of directors.

Knights of The Raritan was created to work with Rutgers student-athletes directly and helps them maximize their NIL opportunities the right way, without ever compromising the values of the university and the legacy of all those who have supported Rutgers Athletics in the past.

Rutgers fans and supporters can subscribe to Knights of The Raritan by visiting www.knightsoftheraritan.com