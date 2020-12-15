 Rutgers Football in the NFL: Week 14 Stat Check
{{ timeAgo('2020-12-15 12:19:41 -0600') }} football Edit

Knights in the NFL: Week 14 Stat Check

Richard Schnyderite • TheKnightReport
Publisher
@RichieSRivals

Here is a complete breakdown of how Rutgers Football players in the NFL did over Week 14. Stats courtesy of PFF.

KNIGHTS IN THE NFL STAT CHECK -- WEEK 14
PLAYER WEEK 14 NUMBERS

RB Gus Edwards

Baltimore Ravens

16 offensive snaps

1 special teams snap

7 rushes for 49 rushing yards, 2 TDs

1 rec. for 4 receiving yards

76.2 running grade (Second on team)

FB Michael Burton

New Orleans Saints

7 offensive snaps

9 special teams snaps

72.2 running grade (Second on team)

WR Mohamed Sanu

Detroit Lions

40 offensive snaps

2 rec. for 37 receiving yards

68.2 passing game grade

TE Tyler Kroft

Buffalo Bills

INACTIVE

DE/LB Kemoko Turay

Indianapolis Colts

16 defensive snaps

3 special teams snaps

1 total tackles

61.6 overall grade

DT Sebastian Joseph-Day

Los Angeles Rams

23 defensive snaps

1 special teams snap

5 total tackles

1 pass deflection

79.2 overall grade

CB Logan Ryan

New York Giants

79 defensive snaps

5 total tackles

1 pass deflection

70.7 overall grade

CB Bless Austin

New York Jets

68 defensive snaps

9 special teams snaps

7 total tackles

81.0 tackling grade (Second on team)

CB Jason McCourty

New England Patriots

16 defensive snaps

6 special teams snaps

66.4 coverage grade

S Duron Harmon

Detroit Lions

67 defensive snaps

9 special teams snaps

1 total tackle

78.2 tackling grade

S Devin McCourty

New England Patriots

59 defensive snaps

1 special teams snap

4 total tackles

77.0 overall grade

LS Andrew DePaola

Minnesota Vikings

6 special teams snaps

63.6 special teams grade

LS Clark Harris

Cincinnati Bengals

3 special teams snaps

62.1 special teams grade
KNIGHTS IN THE NFL - PRACTICE SQUAD
Column 1

OT Kamaal Seymour

Las Vegas Raiders

DT Willington Previlon

Green Bay Packers

{{ article.author_name }}