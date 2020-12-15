Knights in the NFL: Week 14 Stat Check
Here is a complete breakdown of how Rutgers Football players in the NFL did over Week 14. Stats courtesy of PFF.
FREE PREMIUM ACCESS UNTIL LATE JANUARY — CLICK HERE FOR MORE!!
|PLAYER
|WEEK 14 NUMBERS
|
RB Gus Edwards
Baltimore Ravens
|
16 offensive snaps
1 special teams snap
7 rushes for 49 rushing yards, 2 TDs
1 rec. for 4 receiving yards
76.2 running grade (Second on team)
|
New Orleans Saints
|
7 offensive snaps
9 special teams snaps
72.2 running grade (Second on team)
|
WR Mohamed Sanu
Detroit Lions
|
40 offensive snaps
2 rec. for 37 receiving yards
68.2 passing game grade
|
TE Tyler Kroft
Buffalo Bills
|
INACTIVE
|
DE/LB Kemoko Turay
Indianapolis Colts
|
16 defensive snaps
3 special teams snaps
1 total tackles
61.6 overall grade
|
Los Angeles Rams
|
23 defensive snaps
1 special teams snap
5 total tackles
1 pass deflection
79.2 overall grade
|
CB Logan Ryan
New York Giants
|
79 defensive snaps
5 total tackles
1 pass deflection
70.7 overall grade
|
CB Bless Austin
New York Jets
|
68 defensive snaps
9 special teams snaps
7 total tackles
81.0 tackling grade (Second on team)
|
New England Patriots
|
16 defensive snaps
6 special teams snaps
66.4 coverage grade
|
Detroit Lions
|
67 defensive snaps
9 special teams snaps
1 total tackle
78.2 tackling grade
|
New England Patriots
|
59 defensive snaps
1 special teams snap
4 total tackles
77.0 overall grade
|
LS Andrew DePaola
Minnesota Vikings
|
6 special teams snaps
63.6 special teams grade
|
LS Clark Harris
Cincinnati Bengals
|
3 special teams snaps
62.1 special teams grade
|Column 1
|
Las Vegas Raiders
|
Green Bay Packers
--------------------------------------------------------------
• Subscribe to our YouTube Channel
•Talk about it inside The Round Table Message Board