Gus Edwards TD! He was NOT having that late hit 😤 pic.twitter.com/kTnfLm5aqA — uSTADIUM (@uSTADIUM) December 16, 2018

Gus Edwards — Baltimore Ravens, RB After starting the season on the Ravens practice squad, Edwards was called up late in the season and has made the most of his carries. By the end of the season, Edwards played in 11 total games and managed 137 carries for 718 yards (5.2ypc) and two touchdowns. He was clearly the best option for the Ravens down the stretch and helped fellow rookie Lamar Jackson lead the Ravens to the playoffs.

Michael Burton — Chicago Bears, FB Burton scored the first touchdown of the 2018 NFL season in week one of the preseason but he didn’t do a whole lot after that. This season he only managed to have one reception for six yards in just eight games played. It appears he has slowly been fazed out of the Bears offense.

Leonte Carroo — Miami Dolphins, WR Carroo spent most of the early part of the season on the Dolphins practice squad before finishing out the year on the teams active roster. Just a couple weeks after being named to the active roster, Carroo had two solid back to back games against the Packers (1 rec. for 20 yards / 1 rush for 14 yards) and Colts (1 rec. for 74 yards & 1 TD). Carroo did just enough this season that there is a slight chance he might be able to make the roster yet again next season. It will be interesting to see if he stays with the Dolphins or not.

Mohamed Sanu — Atlanta Falcons, WR It was yet another solid year for the former Rutgers wide receiver. Despite his team not making the playoffs, he was still able to put up a career high in receiving yards (838). He also added four receiving touchdown and one passing touchdown too. It was a solid season for Sanu who is now eligible to opt-out of his contract and become a free agent if he so chooses.

Tyler Kroft — Cincinatti Bengals, TE After the Bengals starting tight end Tyler Eifert suffered an early season injury, it looked like it was Kroft’s moment to show what he can do in the starting role. However, after appearing in just five games catching four receptions for 36 yards, he suffered a foot injury that would set him back for the rest of the season.

Kemoko Turay — Indianapolis Colts, DE The only former Rutgers defensive lineman in the NFL had a pretty solid Rookie season. Despite only having 15 total tackles, he did manage four sacks on the year. The Colts coaching staff is very high on Turay and it seems like the sky is the limit for this young defensive end prospect.

Steve Longa — Detroit Lions, LB Despite some rave preseason reviews from new Lions head coach Matt Patricia, Longa suffered an ACL tear in mid - August. The injury sidelined him for the whole season and he has been working his way to get ready for the 2019 season.



Marcus Cooper — Detroit Lions, CB Cooper started the season resigning with the Chicago Bears, but only played three snaps in week one. Eventually the Bears waived Cooper in late November, but he went on to be claimed by the likes of the Detroit Lions, where he played out the final four games. Cooper finished the the season with one total tackle and one forced fumble in just four games with the Lions. After a strong four games, I wouldn’t be shocked to see Cooper stay with the Lions after this season.



Logan Ryan — Tennessee Titans, CB The Titans acquired Ryan this offseason via free agency after he played a couple seasons with the Patriots. He had a very productive season up until he got hurt late in the year. Ryan finished with 76 total tackles and also managed to get four sacks from the cornerback spot. Definitely a pretty good year for Rutgers cornerbacks in the NFL.

Stephon Gilmore was the highest graded cornerback in the NFL in the regular season. pic.twitter.com/kckXkPLqKa — Pro Football Focus (@PFF) January 2, 2019

Jason McCourty — New England Patriots, CB It was one heck of a season for Jason McCourty who was reunited with his brother for the first time in his 10 year NFL career. McCourty finished the year starting 12 out of the teams 16 games this season and finished with 70 total tackles, one forced fumble and one interception. His solid season helped the Patriots secure a first round bye in playoffs. Jason was also rated as the number six overall cornerback in the 2018 season per Pro Football Focus.

Duron Harmon — New England Patriots, S Harmon only started six games for the Patriots, but he was still a very key cog in the Patriots defense this season. He finished the season with a team high four interceptions, along with 38 total tackles and one fumble recovery. Overall, Harmon showed that he has the ability to be quite the NFL player over the past couple of years.

Devin McCourty just took his lunch money 😮



(via @thecheckdown) pic.twitter.com/F5mLfAUppQ — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) October 5, 2018

Devin McCourty — New England Patriots, S Like his brother Jason, Devin also had a pretty good season for the Patriots. He finished the year with 82 total tackles, one forced fumble and one interception that he returned for an 84 yard touchdown. Be sure to keep on the Patriots in the playoffs as they have multiple Rutgers players that contribute to their solid defense.

Andrew DePaola — Oakland Raiders, LS This past offseason DePaola was made the highest paid long snapper in the league when he signed a four year, $4.27 million dollar contract. Despite earning the title as highest paid long snapper, DePaola suffered an ACL tear early in the season and was ruled out for the rest of the year.



